Regarded by many as one of the greatest musicals of all time, My Fair Lady, which tells the heart-warming story of cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle and her dreams of becoming a lady in a flower shop, and her unlikely relationship with the arrogant and overbearing Professor Henry Higgins, comes to Theatre at the Mill from November 21-25. This musical extravaganza will be brought to the stage by local theatre company Kaleidoscope. The show reunites the thrilling combination of Kerry Rooney and Aideen Fox, who play the roles of Prof. Higgins and Eliza. Kerry and Aideen wowed audiences earlier this year at the Grand Opera House as they starred in the lead roles in Me and My Girl for the St. Agnes Choral Society. These two talented performers share an electrifying on stage chemistry which is sure to sets this show alight.

Kerry Rooney, who also directs the production, said: “I am thrilled to be working with Aideen again, she is such a talented performer. The role of Eliza is perfect for her as it give her a chance to show off her incredible voice with wonderful songs like Wouldn’t It Be Loverly and I Could Have Danced all Night, but it also gives her a chance to demonstrate her marvellous ability as an actress.”

