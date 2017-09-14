Spamalot set for city venue

Theatre

Lovingly ripped off from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and written by Python Legend Eric Idle, Spamalot is a riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, beautiful showgirls and ferocious Frenchmen.

Featuring songs such as Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life and Knights Of The Round Table, join King Arthur as he travels around the land gathering his Knights of the Round Table on his quest for the Holy Grail.

Colin Boyd will step into the role of Kind Arthur, with Brian Trainor as Sir Robin, Paddy McGennity as Sir Bedevere and Ciara Mackey as Lady of the Lake.

Tickets are available from the Grand Opera House Box Office or online at goh.co.uk/spamalot.