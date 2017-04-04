Search

Brosnan on Bond

Daniel Craig’s 007 can be the rock of agents

Pierce Brosnan has backed Daniel Craig to play James Bond into his 50s, but said there is an age where he must say “enough’s enough”.

Pierce Brosnan attends the LA premiere of "The Son" Season One (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

