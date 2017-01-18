Celebrity Big Brother presenter Emma Willis favourite to host Brit Awards

Celebrity Big Brother presenter Emma Willis has been named favourite to host the Brit Awards after Michael Buble pulled out while his three-year-old son battles cancer.

The 41-year-old Canadian singer announced that his son, Noah, had been diagnosed with cancer in November last year.

Buble was set to take over from Ant and Dec, who fronted the awards evening for the last two years, but Brits bosses are now searching for a new host.

Willis, 40, who is at the helm of The Voice as well as Celebrity Big Brother, has been named favourite to land the job.

Other names in the running for the event, on February 22, include former Brits hosts James Corden and Ant and Dec.

Former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins and husband and wife duo Marvin and Rochelle Humes have also been tipped for the job.

Nicola McGeady, spokeswoman for bookmaker Coral, said: "Nobody has been officially offered the chance to host the ceremony, but the odds suggest that Emma Willis is in pole position to land the job."