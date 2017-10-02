Convicted criminal’s collection of movie memorabilia to go under the hammer in Belfast

A large number of movie memorabilia items which have been seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act are due to be auctioned off next month.

Memorabilia being put under the hammer by Wilsons Auction in Belast including giant figurines of Iron Man, The Terminator and a Stormtrooper as well as a replica Batboat.

The Terminator

Taking place at Wilsons Auctions Belfast branch from 5.30pm on Thursday October 26, the auction will be available to a worldwide audience through the auction company’s online bidding facility LiveBid. And with no reserve, all items will be ‘sold as seen’ to the highest bidder.

The auction is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase from an entire collection of repossessed movie and TV memorabilia which has been carefully curated over a number of decades. Items for sale include a Star Wars Stormtrooper and Ewok, a Doctor Who Cyberman, a Willy Wonka figure (depicting Gene Wilder’s famous role), an ET, a Mini-Me from the Austin Powers films and a Mogwai from the Gremlins films.

A number of recognisable vehicles will feature in the auction including the actual screen-used BMW 6-series car from Back to the Future II (Biff’s hovering car). A selection of replica vehicles will also go under the hammer including a 1966 replica Batboat, based on a Glastron powerboat – the world’s only four-seater jet boat.

Other replica vehicles include the Blues Brothers’ Bluesmobile and Del Boy’s yellow three-wheeled Reliant Regal.

A Stormtrooper

Other items being auctioned off include a Monster Truck-style Hummer, a range of kit cars including a 25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach Replica, a one of a kind McLaren F1 replica and a variety of retro arcade machines including original Back to the Future pinball machines and a substantial collection of vintage toys and games.

Wilsons Auctions’ Group Asset Recovery Manager, Aidan Larkin said: “We are delighted to have been instructed to manage the disposal of a large number of movie memorabilia items including vehicles, props, merchandise and much more, which are being sold as a result of a police seizure.

“October’s Unreserved Government Auction will be an Aladdin’s cave of memorabilia and collectibles, all going under the hammer with no reserve. We believe the auction will appeal to a worldwide audience from the avid collector to the casual buyer, whether it’s for a man-cave or a museum, there truly is something for everyone.”

Martin Fillery, aged 45, of Pedwell Hill, Ashcott, Bridgwater, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment last month for conspiracy to produce class B drugs, abstracting electricity and money laundering. This related to the discovery of a large scale cannabis factory in a former nuclear bunker in Chilmark.

Iron Man

Following Fillery’s conviction, a financial investigation is being carried out to determine the extent of his benefit from the criminal activity, and to identify assets which may represent a lifestyle funded by crime.

The investigation is currently ongoing and a confiscation hearing is due to be held next year at a date yet to be set.

Monster Truck Hummer

A 1966 replica Batboat

Star Wars memorabilia