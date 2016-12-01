Great British Bake Off hunt for contestants for Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off has begun its search for new contestants for the Channel 4 production of the show.

Love Productions, the company that makes the hit programme, is searching for bakers to have their cakes, breads, pies and puddings appraised by Paul Hollywood and a new judge who will replace Mary Berry.

Berry, as well as hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, announced she would not be following the show to Channel 4 after the BBC lost the rights to broadcast it.

A spokesman for Love Productions said: "We can confirm that we are beginning preparations for the production of The Great British Bake Off Series 8. The precursor to every series is to find the next batch of wonderful bakers."

It has not yet been announced who will replace Berry, Giedroyc and Perkins or when the show will air on Channel 4.

