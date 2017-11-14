Netflix: everything we know about Stranger Things season 3 so far

The climax of Stranger Things’ emotional, entertaining second season left a number of unanswered questions.

But fortunately for fans, creators Ross and Matt Duffer have suggested there will be some fascinating developments ahead in the show’s third outing.

Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Dustin

It will be ‘weirdly intimate’

Speaking to IndieWire, the Duffer brothers revealed that season three will be “an interesting journey” for Mike, Eleven and the rest of the Stranger Things gang.

It will be primarily character-focused, to the extent that it might be “almost weirdly more intimate”.

An emphasis on the younger characters’ transition through adolesence – which definitely provided some sweet and angst-ridden moments in season two – will also be apparent.

So expect some teenage drama. There is likely to be a time jump While time leaps of the Back To The Future variety can only be speculated on, a rapidly ageing cast makes some kind of jump forward in Stranger Things 3 inevitable. As the writers explain, some of the younger actors are now 16, while the ‘teenage’ cast are careering further and further into their twenties.

Given that, the next season may well be set several years after the events of season two, with Mike and co entering high school and Nancy, Jonathan and Steve working or in college.

Dustin the mad scientist?

Shawn Levy, a producer and director on the show, laughed when asked about the dead ‘demo-dog’ that was left in a fridge by Dustin and Steve at the end of Stranger Things 2. “That is a complete hangover that we have not dealt with the repercussions of.”

Executive producer Dan Cohen then teased: “Whether or not its current state will lead to Dustin’s scientific genius being discovered by the world, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Will may continue to pose a threat

Levy also pointed in the same interview to the ‘evil particles’ that were expelled from Will, as he was freed from The Mind Flayer’s influence. He confirmed that these escaped into the real world, and not the Upside Down. “Maybe that has to be dealt with.”

The world is getting bigger

Future seasons will definitely venture further outside the confines of Hawkins, too. This possibility was teased in the latest season’s divisive episode seven, where Eleven reunited with long-lost ‘sister’ Kali.

“Whether or not people feel that episode was entirely successful, the Duffers want to take some swings,” notes Levy.

“They know they’re not going to please everybody, but [there’s] that feeling of the world getting a bit bigger.”

‘Brenner is alive’

As the director also points out, the lab assistant Kali and Eleven tracked down appeared to confirm that: “Brenner is alive. Brenner is out there.” It would certainly be great to see more of Matthew Modine in his villainous role. Especially as season two lacked an out-and-out human antagonist.

The chances of more super-powered siblings entering the frame also seem high.

“We’ve met eight. We’ve met eleven,” said Levy. “There are lots of other numbers between those.”

Even the creators don’t know exactly where this is going

It seems The Duffers have sought greater flexibility in preparing to write season three.

Levy explained that in the second season the creators felt they had pay off things teased at the end of season one – which obviously tied their hands somewhat.

With the climax of season two however, the Duffer brothers wanted to “promise less, so that their freedom [for season 3] is more”.

As such, a fitting air of mystery still remains.