Strictly's Brendan Cole would 'love' to take over from Len Goodman as head judge

Strictly dancer Brendan Cole has admitted he would "love" to take over from departing judge Len Goodman.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro, 40, has been tipped for the role, alongside Anton Du Beke, 50, and Helen Richey, 71, a judge on Australia's Dancing With The Stars.

It is thought that one of the current judges - Bruno Tonioli, 61, Darcey Bussell, 47, or Craig Revel Horwood, 51 - could be promoted into the head judge role while another person takes their spot.

Cole told Good Morning Britain: " You never know - I would love it obviously. .. you'd have to do it, it's amazing..."

After being told he was 10th favourite, with odds of 16/1, Cole replied : "Listen that's fine - I'm not going for the job, but I would love the job.

"Len is irreplaceable - so whoever does take it, has to make it their own."

Cole, who alongside Du Beke has been on Strictly since the show launched, was a judge on the New Zealand version of the series.