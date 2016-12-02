‘The Late Late Toy Show’ is tonight

Christmas just isn’t the same without ‘The Late Late Toy Show’.

It’s the biggest annual event on Irish television and it’s back to reveal this year’s most talked about toys, tested by kids from all around the country.

Presented by Ryan Turbridy, last year’s themed Mary Poppins proved to be hugely popular with children and adults alike.

This year’s promises to be just as exciting with some of the most talented kids from around the country lined up to test toys, perform and entertain viewers. Ryan will also be joined by some extra special guests on the night.

It’s thought that more than 300 children will be involved in this year’s toy show and advertising slots cost €32,000 per 10 seconds.

RTE will be hoping Friday’s show will surpass the audience figures of the last two years.

The most watched television programme in the history of Irish television was ‘The Late Late Toy Show’ in 2014 which drew in 1.59 million viewers overall.

It is believed that 100,000 people applied for tickets to the show but only 204 were lucky enough to secure a place.

More than 100 toys will be featured during the show.

‘The Late Late Toy Show’ starts at 9.35p.m. on RTE One on Friday December 2.

If you don’t live in Ireland you can watch ‘The Late Late Toy Show’ from anywhere in the world. All you need to do is log on to RTE Media Player on your desktop, iOS or Android.