TV: Teletubbies celebrate 20th birthday

TV show Teletubbies - which made Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po household names - turns 20 on Friday.
The series, in which the characters say "Eh Oh" and sport antennae on their heads, is now a huge hit, seen by around one billion children in over 100 countries.
But its simple language and child-like movements were initially frowned upon by parents.
The three-year-old boy, Ned Frost, who starred in the very first "tummy screen" film in the debut episode of Teletubbies, is now a 23-year-old medical student, training to become a doctor in Newcastle.
"They were looking for a family riding bikes in London. I was very talkative, was filmed on my bike, and didn't mind the camera," he told the Press Association.
"Friends found out about the episode I was in and it was later used during a paediatrics teaching session to show child development," he said.
"I was in two more episodes." he added. "And I still ride a bike, all the time."
The original series was created by Anne Wood and Andy Davenport for the BBC, which is airing a new series.
CBeebies Controller Kay Benbow said that it had been a "risk" commissioning the show.
But she added: "It was a risk that paid off and we are very proud of the show's fantastic heritage and its continued success."
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.