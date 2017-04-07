UK and Ireland premiere of Paisley and McGuinness film set for Belfast

The movie version of Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness’s unlikely alliance will have its UK and Ireland premiere in Belfast next month.

Actor Timothy Spall who plays Ian Paisley and Colm Meaney who plays Martin McGuinness will be in attendance along with director Nick Hamm to take part in a Q and A following the screening.

The film is presented by Belfast Film Festival and Movie House Cinemas and will take place on Thursday, May 4 at 7pm.

Penned by Ulster writer Colin Bateman, this dramatisation of the events precedes the historic 2006 St Andrews Agreement.

The Journey is a fictional account of the negotiations between the two political adversaries that transpired, not in some hallowed hall but, rather, in a minivan traversing the Scottish countryside.

The charismatic Meaney and Spall embody these two contentious political figures as real live people, with all their tics and foibles – and show us how these mortal enemies came to see each other’s human sides.