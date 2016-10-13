WATCH - Final ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ trailer released

The final trailer for the eagerly awaited ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ was released on Thursday.

The film will be released worldwide on December 15, 2016.

The movie is directed by Gareth Edwards (‘Monsters’ and ‘Godzilla’) and stars British born actress, Felicity Jones.

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ will be the first ever standalone ‘Star Wars’ film and is set sometime between ‘Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith’ and Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope’.

The plot will focus on a group of rebels tasked with stealing the evil Empire’s plan for the ultimate weapon - the Death Star.