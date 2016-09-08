WATCH: Trailer for Paisley and McGuinness movie 'The Journey'

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The Journey had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday night.

The film is based around the friendship between the late Ian Paisley, played by Timothy Spall, and Martin McGuinness (Colm Meaney), when they were forced to take a short journey and a big leap of faith.

Timothy Spall plays the late Ian Paisley

It's tells the story of how the former DUP leader and the Sinn Fein man forge a friendship that would lead them to be known as “The Chuckle Brothers”.

The additional stellar cast includes Toby Stephens (Believe, The Machine, Severance) as Prime Minister Tony Blair, Freddie Highmore (The Golden Compass, The Spiderwick Chronicles) as Jack, The Driver, a young government employee tasked to drive Paisley and McGuinness on their journey, and Oscar-nominated John Hurt (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Hercules, The Elephant Man) as Harry, an accomplished veteran political fixer overseeing the St Andrews Agreement.

The film was directed by Nick Hamm from a script by Northern Ireland writer Colin Bateman.