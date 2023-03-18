Tomorrow we celebrate and express gratitude and love to all our magnificent mammies.

And to all the mammies in the world. Oh, it doesn't really matter how undeserving you might be of her love, she'll give it to you anyway. But it would be nice to make her proud, wouldn't it? To make all that energy and commitment seem worthwhile. Of course, just as no mammy gets back quite as much love as she gives, so it is that no other mammy is quite as good as your own. Apart from mine, naturally. She's the best. Which wine therefore ought we choose to toast the most loved, loving and lovely lady in our lives? Something sparkly to match her own effervescent nature seems the obvious answer.

Step forward the crisp, savoury and dry La Dolce Colline Prosecco Spumante (generally £10-£11). Fresh, fragrant, fruity and bubbly, this golden yellow Italian sparkler is packed with citrus and stone fruit flavours which are complemented by backnotes suggestive of eucalyptus. Enjoy this fizz with a prawn or crab salad as my darling wife Madame G. and I plan to do tomorrow in the company of my own wee mammy at our lovely home, Rose Cottage.

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

It should be a perfect aperitif before I present my roast chicken with a medley of vegetables which I will cook with lots of butter alongside a good, thick, meaty gravy. There will be potatoes too with garlic and rosemary. Oh, I know my spuds sound fancy but they won't hold a candle to my mammy's delicious wee roasties.

And what to serve with that roast chicken? One option would be the lively, rich and smooth 2022 Val de Loire Sauvignon Blanc (£8.49, Lidl). Elegant, sophisticated and complex, this white is full of ripe apple and sharper citrus flavours alongside aromas of butterscotch and subtle spices before a brief, tingly and acidic finish. This bottle forms part of a wide selection of superb French wines available at excellent prices in Lidl and is worth checking out for Francophiles like myself.

If, like myself, you're married with a small child in tow (hello there, Gregory), then you'll have a second mother to pamper today. A second option for the main course for lovers of red like my beloved wife, the illustrious Madame G., is today's Wine of the Week, the light-bodied, youthful and juicy 2022 M&S Classics New Zealand Pinot Noir (£12). A lively, tangy palate is dominated by ripe cherry and summer berry flavours which are countered by gentle tannins and backnotes of cinnamon and clove. This elegant, crisp and complex red is one to enjoy with lean meat or poultry. How's your roast chicken, Mammy?

Think too of all the other mammies in your family and friends group. I think of my niece and her little brood - well done, Lucy! Also, in a turn of events that would put one in mind of the Bible and Elizabeth and John the Baptist, I think of my dear wee sister Matilda who thought she was past all that but finds herself unexpectedly but happily with child. She's like Madonna or Kylie - a hit in every decade now. I'll drink her share since she can't. Thanks, Matilda. But most of all, tipplers, think of your own wee mammies tomorrow. And today. And every other day.