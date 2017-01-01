Sport

IRISH LEAGUE: Festive spoils shared as Carrick and Glentoran draw

IRISH LEAGUE: Ards hold on to beat Ballinamallard

Glenavon's Andrew Mitchell and Dungannon's Chris Hegarty

IRISH LEAGUEL Glenavon grab derby glory with win at Dungannon

Coleraine's Martin Smith and Warrenpoints Senna Foster

IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Matthew Tipton not downbeat after Warrenpoint loss to Coleraine

PRO14 RUGBY: Craig Gilroy hoping to press his Irish credentials

Guinness PRO14 rugby

PRO14 RUGBY: Connacht name side for Ulster game

Darren Cave makes his 200th appearance for Ulster against Connacht on Saturday night

GUINNESS PRO14 RUGBY: Darren Cave to make 200th Ulster appearance against Connacht

Ulster's John Cooney is tackled by Botia Veivuke of La Rochelle when the sides met in France earlier this season in the Champions Cup

EUROPEAN RUGBY: Saturday date for Ulster against La Rochelle in Champions Cup

Broad and Cook are England greats but, battered by the Aussies, their time is now up

Andrew White

Andrew White appointed Ireland’s chair of national men’s selectors

Local club representatives at the draw for the early rounds of the Northern Cricket Unions Arthur J Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup: Lurgans Oliver McCollum (second left), Stephen Hanna of Donacloney Mill and Greg Thompson of Waringstown. The draw was made by Shane Matthews, regional managing director of AJG, and the vice president of the NCU, Richard Johnson.

CRICKET: Mixed luck for cricketers in cup draws

Former Ulster coach Neil Doak has been appointed coach at Lisburn Cricket Club. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

CRICKET: Doak handed coaching role

GOLF: Rory McIlroy looking to avoid first season without a win

Rory McIlroy on the 18th tee at the British Masters on Saturday

GOLF: Rory McIlroy puts himself back in contention at British Masters

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods is a legend of golf

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the chipping range ahead of the British Masters at Close House Golf Club, Newcastle

GOLF: Strong field for British Masters leaves Lee Westwood pleased

Jamie Hamilton

Motorbikes star Jamie Hamilton upbeat despite leg amputation scare

MOTOCROSS: Jason Meara aims big as Arenacross Tour kick-starts in Belfast

Motorcycling

Carl Frampton

BOXING: Carl Frampton lines up Nonito Donaire for Belfast fight.

Carl Frampton with Horacio Garcia

Carl Frampton looks set to fight in Belfast on April 7

Michael Conlan

BOXING: Jamie Conlan sure brother Michael will make impression

Daniel McShane

BOXING: Daniel McShane returns to action on February 3

