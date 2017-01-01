Sport
Football
IRISH LEAGUE: Festive spoils shared as Carrick and Glentoran draw
Football
IRISH LEAGUE: Ards hold on to beat Ballinamallard
Football
IRISH LEAGUEL Glenavon grab derby glory with win at Dungannon
Football
IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Matthew Tipton not downbeat after Warrenpoint loss to Coleraine
Football
Headlines
PRO14 RUGBY: Craig Gilroy hoping to press his Irish credentials
Rugby
PRO14 RUGBY: Connacht name side for Ulster game
Rugby
GUINNESS PRO14 RUGBY: Darren Cave to make 200th Ulster appearance against Connacht
Rugby
EUROPEAN RUGBY: Saturday date for Ulster against La Rochelle in Champions Cup
Rugby
Cricket
Broad and Cook are England greats but, battered by the Aussies, their time is now up
Cricket
Andrew White appointed Ireland’s chair of national men’s selectors
Cricket
CRICKET: Mixed luck for cricketers in cup draws
Cricket
CRICKET: Doak handed coaching role
Cricket
Golf
GOLF: Rory McIlroy looking to avoid first season without a win
Golf
GOLF: Rory McIlroy puts himself back in contention at British Masters
Golf
Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods is a legend of golf
Golf
GOLF: Strong field for British Masters leaves Lee Westwood pleased
Golf
Motorcycling
Motorbikes star Jamie Hamilton upbeat despite leg amputation scare
News
MOTOCROSS: Jason Meara aims big as Arenacross Tour kick-starts in Belfast
Motorcycling
WATCH: Adam McLean looks ahead to 2018
Motorcycling
Boxing
BOXING: Carl Frampton lines up Nonito Donaire for Belfast fight.
Boxing
Carl Frampton looks set to fight in Belfast on April 7
Boxing
BOXING: Jamie Conlan sure brother Michael will make impression
Boxing
BOXING: Daniel McShane returns to action on February 3
Boxing