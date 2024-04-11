Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rory McIlroy’s latest bid to win his maiden Masters title and complete golf’s grand slam starts today at Augusta National.

The four-time major winner and world No2 begins his quest at 1.12pm local time (6.12pm BST) after weather conditions forced Georgia organisers to delay the start to day one’s play.

The Holywood man has been paired with world No1 and 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele over his first two rounds - a star-studded three-ball that is sure to have Augusta’s patrons and a world-wide audience glued to every shot.

The News Letter will be live from Augusta each day as McIlroy attempts to secure hs first major title since 2014 and finally gets his hands on that much-coveted green jacket.