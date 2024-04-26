Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dunlop, riding his MD Racing Triumph, was unharmed in the incident on the first lap and hitched a ride back to the paddock.

Dean Lacey came off unhurt at Braeside, causing the race to be red-flagged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A restart over four laps was called and it was Skerries man Sweeney, making his comeback after missing last season following a crash at the North West 200, who prevailed on the dash to the line by only four hundredths of a second from Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW).

Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) leads Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha) in the Supersport race at the Cemcor Cookstown 100

Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed finished third on the M&D Racing Honda, only four tenths further back with nothing between the trio as they flashed over the line.

Jacque Foley, Sam Johnson and newcomer Kevin Keyes finalised the top six.