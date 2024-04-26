Cookstown 100: Michael Dunlop crashes out unhurt as Michael Sweeney edges Supersport thriller on comeback

Michael Sweeney edged a thrilling Supersport invitation race at the Cemcor Cookstown 100 after pole man Michael Dunlop crashed out.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 26th Apr 2024, 20:08 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 20:16 BST
Dunlop, riding his MD Racing Triumph, was unharmed in the incident on the first lap and hitched a ride back to the paddock.

Dean Lacey came off unhurt at Braeside, causing the race to be red-flagged.

A restart over four laps was called and it was Skerries man Sweeney, making his comeback after missing last season following a crash at the North West 200, who prevailed on the dash to the line by only four hundredths of a second from Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW).

Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) leads Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha) in the Supersport race at the Cemcor Cookstown 100Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) leads Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha) in the Supersport race at the Cemcor Cookstown 100
Michael Sweeney (EM Building Yamaha) leads Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha) in the Supersport race at the Cemcor Cookstown 100

Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed finished third on the M&D Racing Honda, only four tenths further back with nothing between the trio as they flashed over the line.

Jacque Foley, Sam Johnson and newcomer Kevin Keyes finalised the top six.

Mark Johnson won the Supertwin B race by eight thousandths of a second from Kevin Baker in another photo finish at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone.

