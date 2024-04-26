WATCH: Portadown get Championship title party started with brilliant atmosphere inside Shamrock Park

Portadown have started their Championship title celebrations at Shamrock Park with flames, fireworks and guard of honour from visitors Institute getting things underway in County Armagh.
By Johnny Morton
Published 26th Apr 2024, 20:16 BST
Niall Currie’s side will lift the trophy after their final game of the season against ‘Stute this evening – they secured glory by drawing with Dundela last weekend with the point enough to seal immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

The identity of the play-off participant will also be decided on Friday evening with Annagh United playing Bangor a couple of miles down the road at the BMG Arena while if the pair draw, Institute could come second with victory.

Check out the scenes before kick-off in the video attached.

