WATCH: Portadown get Championship title party started with brilliant atmosphere inside Shamrock Park

Niall Currie’s side will lift the trophy after their final game of the season against ‘Stute this evening – they secured glory by drawing with Dundela last weekend with the point enough to seal immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

The identity of the play-off participant will also be decided on Friday evening with Annagh United playing Bangor a couple of miles down the road at the BMG Arena while if the pair draw, Institute could come second with victory.