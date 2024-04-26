Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brandywell outfit knew if fellow challengers Annagh United and Bangor drew a matter of miles down the road – which happened – and they beat the Ports it would be enough to leapfrog the opposition.

That’s how it panned out with Harris keeping his cool to slot past Gareth Buchanan in the dying moments and it marks a stunning turnaround for Institute, who only 12 months ago were spared a relegation play-off against Ballymacash Rangers due to Warrenpoint Town’s licensing issues.

Ex-Derry City star Deery guided them to this stage on two separate occasions during his first spell in charge between 2015 and 2017 without getting over the line, but the 39-year-old – reappointed last summer – is delighted to have another opportunity against the Sky Blues with the first leg set for Tuesday evening.

Portadown’s Lee Chapman with Institute’s Michael Harris. PIC: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

"I was just saying to the players that last season they escaped a play-off against Ballymacash because of Warrenpoint's situation and 12 months later we find ourselves fighting to go into the Premiership,” he said. “It has been an unbelievable turnaround and it's testament to the players because we'd a lot of work to do in changing the mentality of the club...they've had a difficult time since Paddy McLaughlin left.

"This is my third year managing Institute and I got them to two play-offs in a row and here I am in my first season back in another one. Hopefully it's third time lucky and it won't be for the lack of trying.

"We'll be giving it everything...when you get this close you want to be successful and it would be fantastic if we could get over the line."

It would have been easy to get distracted by action at the BMG Arena, but Deery continued to repeat this week’s message of staying in the moment to achieve their ultimate goal.

Portadown's players celebrate after receiving the Playr-Fit Championship trophy following this evening's game at Shamrock Park, Portadown. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"Our motivation all week was to come here and win,” he added. “Fair play to Portadown because they are deserved winners of the league.