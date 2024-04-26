Ulster interim head coach Richie Murphy. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

The visitors struck first with the game’s opening try on six minutes as the Italians’ patience worked the ball through multiple phases, probing in and around the Ulster 22.

Michele Lamaro had a big carry, he fed Rhyno Smith and the winger popped in to Tommaso Menoncello as the centre dotted down in the corner.

Ulster hit back on 17 minutes when John Cooney enjoyed gains from some weak tackling in the visitors’ defence to surge into the 22. Tom Stewart ran a great support line and took the ball at pace to go under the posts, making his scrum half’s conversion a formality.

Jacob Umaga slotted over a simple penalty from in front of the posts on 24 minutes. Ulster were back in front on 32 minutes, Cooney again cut open the visitors’ defence with a probing run. He was hauled down close to the line, Harry Sheridan picked up and drove but he was repelled, then Rueben Crothers picked up and powered over from close range to score his first try for the province - with Cooney converting.

Ulster increased their lead to 21-8 at the interval with a third try in the final minute of the first half as Jacob Stockdale gathered a Stuart McCloskey chip to go over, with Cooney converting.

Ulster gifted Benetton a try six minutes after the restart. Will Addison ran a harmless kick out of defence then threw a no-look pass, Andy Uren picked up the loose ball and put Umaga clear to go over for an unconverted try.

Addison got Ulster’s bonus point try four minutes later. The ball was moved the width of the pitch with Mike Lowry providing the score pass for the centre and Cooney converted from a tight angle.

Toa Halafihi kept Benetton in touch with a simple run-in, with Tomas Albornoz converting. Ivan Nemer got the visitors’ bonus point try on 63 minutes as he stripped Sheridan on his own line to dot down, with Albornoz converting.

Ulster went straight up the other end and scored through replacement lock Cormac Izuchukwu, with Cooney adding the extras. Cooney then added a penalty on 73 minutes.

Benetton secured a second match point with a try scored and converted by Albornoz.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, S Wilson; H Sheridan, A O’Connor (capt); D Ewers, R Crothers, D McCann.

Replacements: J Andrew for Stewart 74 minues, A Warwick for O’Sullivan 53 mins, J French for Wilson 64 mins, C Izuchukwu for O’Connor 64 mins, G Jones for Ewers 57 mins, D Shanahan for Cooney 76 mins, L Marshall for Addison 74 mins, E McIlroy for Stockdale 44 mins.

BENETTON: J Umaga; L Marin, T Menoncello, M Zanon, R Smith; T Albornoz, A Uren;

T Gallo, G Nicotera, S Ferrari; S Scrafton, E Iachizzi; A Izekor, M Lamaro (capt), L Cannone.

Replacements: G Lucchesi for Nicotera 46 mins, I Nemer for Gallo 52 mins, T Pasquali for Ferrari 52 mins, N Cannone for Scrafton 41 mins, R Favretto for Iachizzi 64 mins, T Halafihi for Lamaro 46 mins , A Garbisi for Uren 57 mins, F Drago Zanon 76 minutes.