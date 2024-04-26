Rory McIlroy (left) and Shane Lowry during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Finishing the early start with a 70 to follow up the first round’s 68, Northern Ireland’s McIlroy and Ireland’s Lowry matched the scorecard posted by Aaron Rai and David Lipsky to hold the upper hand at 13-under around a breezy TPC Louisiana.

On his first appearance in the event, McIlroy was full of praise for playing partner Lowry in light of some early missed putts.

“I was just trying to keep him as positive as possible and just remind him that I’m here and I’m here to back him up in any way that I can,” McIlroy said on the PGA Tour.com website. “Shane has got a wonderful short game, and it gives me confidence going for those greens whether it be the par 4s or the par 5s that if I get it anywhere up there around the green, I'm going to have a very good look for birdie after he hits his.”

The second round by McIlroy and Lowry included birdies on the 11th, 13th, seventh and eighth – with bogeys over 12 and three.

“I’m excited to be in a new place,” McIlroy said in advance of the first round. “We spend our whole lives going back to the same cities, the same golf courses, and the same routines.

"So, to do something a little different is nice.”

The pair had opened the first round with four straight birdies across fourball play.