​The 19-year-old midfielder, a season-long loan signing last summer from America’s Real Salt Lake, played his part on Monday in the crunch clash with league rivals Linfield as Larne left Belfast with the point required to essentially turn a final game on Saturday into a trophy celebration.

Although future plans will be announced following the weekend title party, Orozco was happy to reflect on “one of the best experiences of my life”.

"Coming to a new place, a new country, new people, new accents…I really enjoyed it,” he said. “It was something that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life.

Larne's Jaziel Orozco (right) battling for the upper hand against Linfield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Talking to the gaffer (Larne boss Tiernan Lynch) and coaches, I knew I needed to adapt (to the Irish League)...the physicality of it, winning second balls, long balls.

"I think I've done pretty well...just watching games, watching my team-mates how they handled it and players who've been in the league for a while.

"I think we were a little bit frantic as a team (against Linfield). But when you want to win the league and when it comes to one of the last games of the season that's what you've got to do...just defend your heart out.