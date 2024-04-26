WATCH: Portadown players, staff and supporters celebrate as club lift Championship title at Shamrock Park
Portadown weren’t about to let defeat against Institute spoil their Championship title party as players, staff and supporters all joined in with the jubilant scenes at Shamrock Park on Friday evening.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having sealed second-tier glory last weekend, the crowd were able to enjoy the league’s dramatic final evening without stress with the fans in fine voice throughout.
Their team received a guard of honour from the ‘Stute players while the pre-match atmosphere was set through a mix of flames, fireworks and fan chants before each player and backroom staff member was called out individually to receive deserved applause.
Watch Gary Thompson lifting the trophy in the video above on a memorable evening for the Ports.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.