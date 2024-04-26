WATCH: Portadown players, staff and supporters celebrate as club lift Championship title at Shamrock Park

Portadown weren’t about to let defeat against Institute spoil their Championship title party as players, staff and supporters all joined in with the jubilant scenes at Shamrock Park on Friday evening.
By Johnny Morton
Published 26th Apr 2024, 22:57 BST
Having sealed second-tier glory last weekend, the crowd were able to enjoy the league’s dramatic final evening without stress with the fans in fine voice throughout.

Their team received a guard of honour from the ‘Stute players while the pre-match atmosphere was set through a mix of flames, fireworks and fan chants before each player and backroom staff member was called out individually to receive deserved applause.

Watch Gary Thompson lifting the trophy in the video above on a memorable evening for the Ports.

