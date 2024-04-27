Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graham has came through the ranks at Windsor Park alongside training in the JD Academy – a full-time residential academy for elite young footballers currently ran by former Blues striker Andy Waterworth – and the Everton-bound forward earned plaudits for his performance in a first Premiership start against Larne earlier this week.

Cliftonville boss Magilton masterminded the academy, which was originally called Club NI, during his time as Elite Performance Director at the Irish FA and helped bring through the likes of Liverpool star Conor Bradley, while Healy briefly worked within it before taking over at Linfield.

The programme has helped give a platform for more young stars to take up opportunities in England or Scotland – just like Graham this summer – and both former internationals were full of praise for the 16-year-old.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton (L) and Linfield boss David Healy will meet in the Irish Cup final next weekend. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

"I was here the other night and I thought the maturity in that performance...I thought he was out of this world,” said Magilton. “His technical ability with his tactical awareness and you add the physical aspect of the game - he was coming up against (Leroy) Millar, (Aaron) Donnelly, (Cian) Bolger, (Ro-Shaun) Williams and (Tomas) Cosgrove and he's playing against them guys...it was a magnificent performance.

"We have a few - we've high hopes for Ryan Corrigan. We were 0-0 with 10 minutes to go at Carrick and we threw him on. These lads play with no fear, maybe because of the level of coaching these days and the energy that is put into youth development here.

"It's going to benefit the clubs here and the international team down the line, which will only be a good thing."

Healy added: “Braiden hasn't just arrived on my doorstep ready to train at 16, so they've (JD Academy) put a lot of hard work in and our academy staff have helped nurture Braiden at a younger age.

"Michael (O’Neill) will give young players a chance when they're ready and he has already proven that. The quicker we accelerate the development and improvement of our younger players to give them a better platform to go and play in England or Scotland, the better it's going to be.

“The mainstay of the team and the focal point you want to be young players that have came through clubs here and into the academies and into international football."

Magilton spent seven years in his role at the IFA before departing to become sporting director at League of Ireland outfit Dundalk and admits he’s proud that the academy continues to flourish.

"You do take pride, of course,” he said. “You're part of a group that just threw themselves into it and it was magnificent.

"Seeing these young players embrace it...obviously Bradley is the standout because of what he's doing, what he has done and what he will continue to do. There was so much work from individuals that went into that and they should all take so much credit from that.