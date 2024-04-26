Cookstown 100: Michael Dunlop dominates on Hawk Racing Honda for Superbike victory
Dunlop, riding a Hawk Racing Honda Fireblade, took the lead on the opening lap after qualifying in second place on the front row.
The Ballymoney man pulled a gap of 1.3s over pole man Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) after the first lap around the 2.1-mile Orritor course and controlled the eight-lap race throughout.
By the midway mark, the 25-time Isle of Man TT winner was over five seconds clear of England’s Herbertson, who in turn had a big advantage over Michael Sweeney in third on the MJR BMW.
Skerries man Sweeney was making his road racing comeback after a crash at the North West 200 last May.
Ballymoney’s Dunlop was never troubled as he continued to extend his lead, eventually crossing the line with a 15-second advantage over Herbertson.
Sweeney claimed the final rostrum spot, 15 seconds further behind.
Ballymena’s Neil Kernohan finished fourth on his Yamaha R1, 11 seconds down on Sweeney, after he narrowly held off Sam Johnson (Suzuki).
Richard Charlton completed the top six on his Yamaha R1 ahead of Keelim Ryan (Trison McMullan Kawasaki) and Ryan Whitehall (Yamaha).
