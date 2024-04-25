"There's huge respect between us and regardless of what happens the two of us will be having a beer and shaking hands."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pair will meet at the BMG Arena on Friday evening with the winner set to take on Ballymena United in next week’s two-legged tie for a spot amongst the country’s elite while if they draw Institute could sneak into second with victory over champions Portadown a few miles down the road at Shamrock Park.

In what has been yet another thrilling Championship campaign, Annagh have provided arguably the Irish League’s most captivating story of 2024, losing just one of 14 league matches this calendar year – a run which has included winning four consecutive split fixtures on the road – to remarkably put themselves within touching distance of a third consecutive play-off.

They lost out to neighbours Portadown in 2022 and after being drafted in on late notice due to Warrenpoint Town’s licencing issues last season, gave Dungannon Swifts an almighty scare by winning the first leg before going down 3-2 on aggregate.

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan (L) and Bangor boss Lee Feeney. PICS: Presseye

With momentum on their side, McGurgan admits this feels like the best opportunity of the lot to create club history by reaching the Premiership promised land, but isn’t looking beyond Bangor.

"This would be our best opportunity, not because of opposition or anything like that, but because as a club we feel we're more ready,” he said. “A lot of the players are still with us and they've got older, wiser and learnt more about the game.

"In terms of our own club structure, a lot of work has been going on in the background and we're not that far away from having the ground ready...there are still a few boxes that need ticked.

"With a lot of good things happening on and off the pitch, we could probably give it a good go now. Ballymena are a seasoned Premiership club so if that was to happen there's no doubting it would be a massive task to beat them. We have to focus on Bangor and see where we end up."

While McGurgan has done a tremendous job with Annagh over recent years, so has opposite number Feeney with the ex-Rangers attacker guiding Bangor to the brink of consecutive promotions having won the Premier Intermediate League title last season.

Just like the County Armagh outfit, Bangor put together a stunning run of their own between mid-November and late-March to put themselves in title contention, losing just one of 16 in that period, and have shown character to get back on track this month after three consecutive defeats.

"The two of us are really, really good mates...we were talking earlier this week about going on holiday here in June,” added McGurgan on his friendship with Feeney. “We've said whatever happens on Friday night, if he wins I'll be delighted for him and vice versa.

"What a job he has done with it being Bangor's first season back in the Championship and they're close to a play-off. Not disrespecting any other manager, but if it isn't going to be us then there's no one else I'd want more than him to be in it.