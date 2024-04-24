Kirk Millar signs his new contract with Linfield. PIC: Pacemaker

After returning to the South Belfast club from Oldham Athletic in 2014, Millar has went on to make over 400 appearances for the Blues and according to Irish League statistician Marshall Gillespie, the 31-year-old has provided more assists throughout his time in Northern Ireland’s top-flight than any other current Premiership player – Crusaders ace Paul Heatley is second on the list.

Millar was named in the NIFWA Premiership Team of the Year for this season alongside teammate Kyle McClean after contributing 10 assists and eight goals for David Healy’s side.

He captained the Blues in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Larne which means the Inver Reds have all but defended their Gibson Cup crown with confirmation only a formality this weekend.

Millar has played his part in winning five Premiership titles with Linfield, including four consecutive triumphs under Healy between 2018/19 and 2021/22, and also made 30 appearances in European competitions.

He scored the winning goal in their Champions League second qualifying round first-leg victory over Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in July 2022 and admits that memory is one that stands out.

"I've probably got too many, but the one that sticks in my head is against Bodo/Glimt where I dinked the keeper - that's probably one of my best moments,” he told LinfieldTV. “It has came as a trademark for me now - I've probably scored more of them in the Champions League or Europa League than the Premiership! I'm more known for my assists than anything.

"I'm happy to get the deal over the line and it has probably came at a good time for me...I'm happy to stay. When I came back I wasn't even playing in the first season so I didn't see myself staying for such a long time, but as a Linfield fan I'm over the moon to be here so long."

Millar also has an opportunity to end the campaign on a high by collecting his third Irish Cup crown in the season finale against Cliftonville on May 4.

"It's massive,” he added. “It's going to be a great day and it's always one of the best days to be involved in. I want to win another one.

"The whole thing about an Irish Cup final day is great with getting your new suits and you spend the whole day with the team and staff."

On Millar’s extension, boss Healy added: “We’re delighted to get a new contract agreed with Kirk and have him stay on at the club for at least another two years.

"Kirk has been a very consistent performer in my time at the club and plays an important role in the playing squad and dressing room having captained the side now on a number of occasions.