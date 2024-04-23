Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Larne effectively clinched their second successive Premiership crown on Tuesday night as they played out a 1-1 draw against Linfield at Windsor Park, meaning they are three points clear at the top with a far superior goal difference.

The Inver Reds were bought over by local businessman Kenny Bruce in September 2017 and their rise has seen them go from the second tier to recording two successive top flight titles.

However, despite acknowledging that Larne wouldn't be where they are without Bruce's contribution, avid fan Richard Todd outlined how the money has been spent wisely.

Larne fans were jubilant after effectively sealing a second successive Gibson Cup triumph on Monday night

"It is surreal to think that Larne are now back-to-back champions," he said.

"Last year was unbelievable as we never thought in our wildest dreams that we would ever be the champions.

"We were told that it would be even harder to retain the trophy and it proved to be the case. We went on a run from November onwards and never looked back. The icing on the cake was winning the league at Windsor Park.

"Kenny's investment has totally changed the town from a community aspect. We used to get a good crowd for the big games but it's now every week with families and a younger generation which is great to see.

"For me, not only has there been success on the pitch but there has been hard work off it. Every penny has been spent wisely by the manager Tiernan Lynch in terms of players and by the Board in terms of off-the-pitch projects and infrastructure improvements."

Bruce famously said that he wished to hear the Champions League anthem played at Larne’s home venue of Inver Park.

They would miss out on that opportunity last year as the surface at the east Antrim venue failed to pass a FIFA pitch test, meaning games were played at Solitude, the home of Cliftonville.

However, Richard said there should be no issues this time around as they aim to make headlines on the European stage.

"This will be will our fourth year in a row competing in Europe and it’s still a pinch-me moment,” he added.

"We were disappointed we couldn’t play at Inver Park last year but the pitch is now ready to go.

"People laughed when Kenny said about the Champions League music being played at Larne but it’s going to happen.”

With the title party set to get started following Saturday’s game at home to Coleraine – Richard is hoping his matchday routine can be slightly altered to maximise the celebrations.

He explained: “I usually do the away gate on a matchday but hopefully someone else can volunteer to do it on this occasion.

“It’ll be great going into Saturday’s game not being worried about the result which was the same situation as last year.