Cookstown 100: Dominic Herbertson leads Michael Dunlop in Superbike qualifying
Herbertson, who has replaced Cork man Mike Browne in the Ulster team for 2024, lapped in 1m 24.684s with Dunlop 1.896s back in second on a Honda Fireblade.
The English rider previously rode for the Dungannon team at the Tandragee 100 in 2022 as a replacement for the injured Browne, when he won a wet Supersport race on John Burrows’ Yamaha R6.
Michael Sweeney slotted into third on his MJR BMW, 3.7s off Herbertson’s time, with local man Dean Campbell next on a 1000cc Suzuki.
Earlier, Dunlop led the Supersport times on his MD Racing Triumph from Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed.
The 25-time Isle of Man TT winner also claimed pole in the Supertwin class on the McAdoo Kawasaki machine.
An invitation Open race and Supersport race are scheduled to take place after qualifying.
