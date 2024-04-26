Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Herbertson, who has replaced Cork man Mike Browne in the Ulster team for 2024, lapped in 1m 24.684s with Dunlop 1.896s back in second on a Honda Fireblade.

The English rider previously rode for the Dungannon team at the Tandragee 100 in 2022 as a replacement for the injured Browne, when he won a wet Supersport race on John Burrows’ Yamaha R6.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

Michael Sweeney slotted into third on his MJR BMW, 3.7s off Herbertson’s time, with local man Dean Campbell next on a 1000cc Suzuki.

Dominic Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) was fastest in Superbike qualifying at the Cemcor Cookstown 100

Earlier, Dunlop led the Supersport times on his MD Racing Triumph from Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed.

The 25-time Isle of Man TT winner also claimed pole in the Supertwin class on the McAdoo Kawasaki machine.