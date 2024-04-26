OPINION: It's time to talk about the superb job Rodney McAree has done at Dungannon Swifts this season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rodney McAree returned to Dungannon Swifts last summer, inheriting a side that had just survived their Premiership play-off with Annagh United, winning nine games while conceding 84 times and scoring 28 in 38 matches to finish 11th – seven points ahead of Portadown and joint with Newry City, who held a superior goal difference.

They’d fared much better in cup competitions, impressively reaching the Irish Cup semi-finals, beating the likes of Cliftonville before losing out to eventual champions Crusaders in devastating fashion, and the Mid-Ulster Cup final, but it was still clear that McAree had his work cut out to turn their fortunes around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was busy during the summer – the likes of Chris Hegarty, Niall Owens, Matthew Lusty, Leo Alves, Gael Bigirimana, Kealan Dillon and Thomas Maguire all arrived at Stangmore Park while Adam Glenny returned from his loan spell at Annagh – and not only have they avoided the pressure of the dreaded drop this time around, the Swifts head into this weekend’s final game against Ballymena United still holding hopes for a play-off of a different kind.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Comparing this season’s form to last term, Dungannon have won three more matches, lost a whopping nine fewer and undoubtedly the most impressive statistic of all is that this version of the Swifts have scored 33 more goals with one further fixture to play.

Their team tally of 61 in 37 Premiership games can only be bettered by four – Linfield, Larne, Cliftonville and Glentoran – while they’re level with Crusaders and netted 14 more than in-form Coleraine.

They’ve also been the biggest thorn in the side of this country’s elite, collecting 15 points against top-six opposition, including beating Linfield, Cliftonville and drawing twice with champions Larne – 19% of the league goals the Inver Reds have conceded this season came on the opening weekend against McAree’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For context, their closest rivals Carrick Rangers have also picked up 15 points versus top-half teams – they went unbeaten against Glentoran this term (two wins, one draw) – while Loughgall collected 11 and Glenavon mustered only three.

McAree has also had to deal with significant personnel blows throughout the campaign with vice-captain – and best player – Ethan McGee leaving for Linfield in January and top scorer Matthew Lusty only returned last weekend from an injury sustained in December.

It’ll be a remarkable achievement for whoever finishes seventh – it would mark a best-ever top-flight finish for Stuart King’s men and Dungannon haven’t ended a Premiership campaign that high since 2016/17.

Putting together an unbeaten streak of five matches, including four consecutive split victories, has helped keep Swifts hopes alive heading into Saturday’s home encounter and they’ll also require a favour from Glenavon if they’re to potentially end a 16-year wait for European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad