Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in action against Robbie Williams during the Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

​Antrim’s Allen is on show at the Crucible aiming to add his name to Dennis Taylor and Alex Higgins as Northern Ireland winners of the showpiece prize.

His first-round challenge against Williams in the fight towards 10 frames left Allen in a strong position before Wednesday afternoon’s session (2.30PM start).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allen – ranked number three in the world – won the first three frames before Englishman Williams hit back with a break of 86.

Allen won a mammoth fifth frame before stretching his advantage to 6-1.

After his opponent won the next with a century, Allen made it 7-2 to leave himself three frames from victory.

And Ronnie O’Sullivan has shrugged off suggestions of greatness on the eve of his bid to eclipse Stephen Hendry and become the first player to win eight world snooker titles in the modern era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Sullivan is already routinely described as the best player to pick up a cue after a record-breaking career that includes eight Masters and eight UK titles within a total of 41 ranking tournament wins.

“I don’t regard myself as the greatest of all time,” said O’Sullivan, who starts his first-round match on Wednesday against Jackson Page. “Statistically I suppose I am, but I’m just happy to be playing.