The teenager, who became the Blues’ youngest-ever player after coming off the bench in March’s league victory over Dungannon Swifts, was a bright spark throughout their 1-1 draw against Larne, which has all but sealed a second consecutive Gibson Cup crown for the Inver Reds.

Graham scored in their dramatic BetMcLean Cup victory over Tiernan Lynch’s side earlier this season and was perhaps unfortunate not to further add to his tally in a man-of-the-match display on Monday.

This latest milestone is another step in the Northern Ireland youth international’s progression – with Graham expected to join Premier League outfit Everton this summer after starring in Linfield’s academy alongside the likes of Aodhan Doherty and Ceadach O’Neill.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Blues boss Healy in this country’s leading goalscorer - netting 36 times throughout a stellar career - and he’s confident that Graham can follow in his footsteps on to the senior international stage.

"Braiden was very good,” he said. “With the type of boy he is, he'll probably be a little bit disappointed he wasn't on the scoresheet, but I thought his all-round game, his energy on the big pitch...I have no doubt that in four or five years’ time when I'm coming to watch Northern Ireland that, hopefully, Braiden is leading the line - that's how highly I rate him.

"Our academy staff and people around need to take great credit for that with the way they've nurtured him. Andy Waterworth and the JD Academy over the last couple of years have given him an opportunity to train on a daily basis and he has been in our environment since he made his debut last year. He's been an absolute credit.

