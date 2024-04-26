IFA confirm Irish League club licencing decisions ahead of 2024/25 season
Ahead of the upcoming European play-offs, both potential seventh-placed finishers Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts have obtained UEFA Club Licences with the former nominating Ballymena Showgrounds as their designated venue if required while Dungannon would play at Solitude, the home of Cliftonville.
Other play-off participants – Crusaders, Glentoran and Coleraine – have all been approved for European competition, meaning the semi-finals can go ahead as planned on Wednesday and the final on Monday, May 6.
Larne, Linfield and Cliftonville, who have already sealed spots in Europe for next season, also obtained UEFA Club Licences.
When it comes to Premiership promotion, the winner of tonight’s clash between Annagh United and Bangor are set to take on Ballymena United – a draw would allow Institiute to leapfrog the pair with victory over Portadown – in a play-off and all three Championship teams would be able to take a place in the top-flight next season.
Annagh have nominated Portadown’s Shamrock Park as their potential home for a maiden Premiership campaign if it were to come to fruition.
Limavady United will take their place in the Championship after winning the Premier Intermediate League and all three play-off chasing teams – Armagh City, Rathfriland Rangers and Ballymacash Rangers – would be able to join them having obtaining second-tier licences.
A point for Armagh on Saturday against Lisburn Distillery would be enough for them to secure a play-off with Dergview while Rathfriland host Ballymacash in a thrilling final encounter – defeat for Armagh and a victory for either of those two sides would see them progress.
Licensing Committee chairwoman Alison Watterson said: “As we near the end of another domestic football season, it's important to acknowledge that as clubs continue to pursue success on the pitch the groundwork for next season has already been established through the dedicated efforts of numerous individuals working diligently behind the scenes at our clubs.
“Their commitment has resulted in, yet again, a record number (65) of licences being awarded across both the men’s and women’s game. I extend my congratulations to all involved in this year’s licensing process.”
Irish FA Club Licensing Manager Stacey Moffett added: “I would like to add my congratulations to all successful licence applicants and thank club representatives for their co-operation in helping to embed the new online licensing platform which was in use for the first time.
“The completion of this licensing cycle marks a significant milestone for club licensing in Northern Ireland because for the first time every NIFL club, across both the men’s and women’s leagues, successfully achieved the required standards to be awarded a licence, underscoring the position that the licensing criteria in place continue to be both reasonable and achievable.”
Full list of licences for 2024/25 season:
UEFA CLUB LICENCES
Carrick Rangers FC (Ballymena Showgrounds, Ballymena)
Cliftonville FC
Coleraine FC
Crusaders FC
Dungannon Swifts FC (Solitude, Belfast)
Glentoran FC
Larne FC
Linfield FC
UEFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CLUB LICENCE
Glentoran Women FC
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP CLUB LICENCES
Ballymena United FC
Carrick Rangers FC
Cliftonville FC
Coleraine FC
Crusaders FC
Dungannon Swifts FC
Glenavon FC
Glentoran FC
Larne FC
Linfield FC
Loughgall FC
Newry City AFC
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP CLUB LICENCES
Cliftonville Ladies FC
Crusaders Strikers FC
Derry City (Women) FC
Glentoran Women FC
Larne (Women) FC
Linfield (Women) FC
Lisburn Ladies FC
Lisburn Rangers Ladies FC
Mid-Ulster Ladies FC
PROMOTION CLUB LICENCES
Annagh United FC (Shamrock Park, Portadown)
Ards FC (Clandeboye Park, Bangor)
Ballinamallard United FC
Ballyclare Comrades FC
Bangor FC
Harland and Wolff Welders FC
Institute FC (Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry-Londonderry)
Newington FC (Inver Park, Larne)
Portadown FC
CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB LICENCES
Annagh United FC
Ards FC (Clandeboye Park, Bangor)
Armagh City FC
Ballinamallard United FC
Ballyclare Comrades FC
Ballymacash Rangers FC
Banbridge Town FC
Bangor FC
Coagh United FC
Dergview FC
Dollingstown FC
Dundela FC
Harland and Wolff Welders FC
Institute FC (Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry-Londonderry)
Knockbreda FC
Limavady United FC
Lisburn Distillery FC
Moyola Park AFC
Newington FC (Inver Park, Larne)
Portadown FC
Portstewart FC
PSNI FC (The Dub, Upper Malone, Belfast)
QUB AFC
Rathfriland Rangers FC
Tobermore United FC
Warrenpoint Town
