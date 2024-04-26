Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of the upcoming European play-offs, both potential seventh-placed finishers Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts have obtained UEFA Club Licences with the former nominating Ballymena Showgrounds as their designated venue if required while Dungannon would play at Solitude, the home of Cliftonville.

Other play-off participants – Crusaders, Glentoran and Coleraine – have all been approved for European competition, meaning the semi-finals can go ahead as planned on Wednesday and the final on Monday, May 6.

Larne, Linfield and Cliftonville, who have already sealed spots in Europe for next season, also obtained UEFA Club Licences.

The Irish FA have announced important licensing decisions for next season. PIC: Irish FA

When it comes to Premiership promotion, the winner of tonight’s clash between Annagh United and Bangor are set to take on Ballymena United – a draw would allow Institiute to leapfrog the pair with victory over Portadown – in a play-off and all three Championship teams would be able to take a place in the top-flight next season.

Annagh have nominated Portadown’s Shamrock Park as their potential home for a maiden Premiership campaign if it were to come to fruition.

Limavady United will take their place in the Championship after winning the Premier Intermediate League and all three play-off chasing teams – Armagh City, Rathfriland Rangers and Ballymacash Rangers – would be able to join them having obtaining second-tier licences.

A point for Armagh on Saturday against Lisburn Distillery would be enough for them to secure a play-off with Dergview while Rathfriland host Ballymacash in a thrilling final encounter – defeat for Armagh and a victory for either of those two sides would see them progress.

Licensing Committee chairwoman Alison Watterson said: “As we near the end of another domestic football season, it's important to acknowledge that as clubs continue to pursue success on the pitch the groundwork for next season has already been established through the dedicated efforts of numerous individuals working diligently behind the scenes at our clubs.

“Their commitment has resulted in, yet again, a record number (65) of licences being awarded across both the men’s and women’s game. I extend my congratulations to all involved in this year’s licensing process.”

Irish FA Club Licensing Manager Stacey Moffett added: “I would like to add my congratulations to all successful licence applicants and thank club representatives for their co-operation in helping to embed the new online licensing platform which was in use for the first time.

“The completion of this licensing cycle marks a significant milestone for club licensing in Northern Ireland because for the first time every NIFL club, across both the men’s and women’s leagues, successfully achieved the required standards to be awarded a licence, underscoring the position that the licensing criteria in place continue to be both reasonable and achievable.”

Full list of licences for 2024/25 season:

UEFA CLUB LICENCES

Carrick Rangers FC (Ballymena Showgrounds, Ballymena)

Cliftonville FC

Coleraine FC

Crusaders FC

Dungannon Swifts FC (Solitude, Belfast)

Glentoran FC

Larne FC

Linfield FC

UEFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CLUB LICENCE

Glentoran Women FC

MEN’S PREMIERSHIP CLUB LICENCES

Ballymena United FC

Carrick Rangers FC

Cliftonville FC

Coleraine FC

Crusaders FC

Dungannon Swifts FC

Glenavon FC

Glentoran FC

Larne FC

Linfield FC

Loughgall FC

Newry City AFC

WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP CLUB LICENCES

Cliftonville Ladies FC

Crusaders Strikers FC

Derry City (Women) FC

Glentoran Women FC

Larne (Women) FC

Linfield (Women) FC

Lisburn Ladies FC

Lisburn Rangers Ladies FC

Mid-Ulster Ladies FC

PROMOTION CLUB LICENCES

Annagh United FC (Shamrock Park, Portadown)

Ards FC (Clandeboye Park, Bangor)

Ballinamallard United FC

Ballyclare Comrades FC

Bangor FC

Harland and Wolff Welders FC

Institute FC (Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry-Londonderry)

Newington FC (Inver Park, Larne)

Portadown FC

CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB LICENCES

Annagh United FC

Ards FC (Clandeboye Park, Bangor)

Armagh City FC

Ballinamallard United FC

Ballyclare Comrades FC

Ballymacash Rangers FC

Banbridge Town FC

Bangor FC

Coagh United FC

Dergview FC

Dollingstown FC

Dundela FC

Harland and Wolff Welders FC

Institute FC (Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry-Londonderry)

Knockbreda FC

Limavady United FC

Lisburn Distillery FC

Moyola Park AFC

Newington FC (Inver Park, Larne)

Portadown FC

Portstewart FC

PSNI FC (The Dub, Upper Malone, Belfast)

QUB AFC

Rathfriland Rangers FC

Tobermore United FC