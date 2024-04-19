Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co Armagh sportswear brand, McKeever Sports, has been selected as the official kit Supplier for Team Ireland at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris this summer.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone for the Craigavon firm, showcasing its commitment to supporting local athletes and promoting excellence in sports on a global scale.

From village-wear to event-specific attire, athletes can rely on McKeever Sports' high-quality, technologically advanced apparel to excel in the most demanding conditions.

Padraic McKeever, managing director of McKeever Sports, explained: "We are thrilled to be chosen as the official kit supplier for Team Ireland at the Olympics and Paralympics. As an Irish brand, it is an honour to provide Team Ireland with the best possible gear as they represent our country on the global stage. We are proud to play a part in their journey towards excellence."

In addition to supplying kit for the athletes, McKeever Sports will also offer an extensive selection of supporters’ gear, allowing fans to show their support for Team Ireland in style. The supporters' gear will be available for purchase starting mid-May, ensuring that fans have ample time to gear up before the games begin.

Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, continued: "We are excited to once again partner with McKeever Sports and provide our athletes with high-quality, performance-driven apparel for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.”

McKeever Sports Selected as official kit supplier for Team Ireland at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris this summer. In attendance at the launch are Paralympics Ireland chief executive Stephen McNamara, Paralympic swimming champion Ellen Keane, McKeever chief executive Padraic McKeever, Olympian Jack Woolley and Olympic Federation of Ireland chief executive Peter Sherrard. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Stephen McNamara, CEO of Paralympics Ireland, added: "Their dedication to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to support our athletes as they compete on the world stage. We look forward to seeing our athletes proudly wearing McKeever Sports gear.”