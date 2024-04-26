WATCH: Michael Dunlop in action on Hawk Racing Honda on his way to Superbike victory at Cookstown 100
The Ballymoney man won by over 15 seconds on the Hawk Racing Honda in his first Irish road race outing of the season.
Dominic Herbertson finished second on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW with Michael Sweeney in third.
Dunlop is gearing up for a huge year, when he could become the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT.
The 35-year-old has 25 wins after a four-timer in 2023, which leaves him requiring one more success to match the record of 26 victories held by his legendary uncle Joey, which has stood since 2000.The main programme takes place on Saturday at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone.
