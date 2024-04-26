Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ballymoney man won by over 15 seconds on the Hawk Racing Honda in his first Irish road race outing of the season.

Dominic Herbertson finished second on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW with Michael Sweeney in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunlop is gearing up for a huge year, when he could become the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT.

Michael Dunlop cross the line to win the Invitation Superbike race at the Cookstown 100 on the Hawk Racing Honda