The Ballymoney man is a surprise entry at the first Irish road race of the season.

Dunlop set the pace around the 2.1-mile Orritor course on wet roads in opening qualifying on his MD Racing Triumph to lead the way by 2.2s from Darryl Tweed on the M&D Racing Honda.

Dermot Cleary from Draperstown was third quickest, 0.3s ahead of Skerries man Michael Sweeney, who is making his road racing return following a crash at last year’s North West 200.

Michael Dunlop in action at the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone on his MD Racing Triumph. Picture: Ryan Crooks/Hi Cam Images

Hexham’s Dominic Herbertson was next for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on on a Yamaha R6 with Co Wicklow’s Dean Lacey sixth quickest.