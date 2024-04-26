Cookstown 100: Michael Dunlop claims Supersport pole at Orritor course
The Ballymoney man is a surprise entry at the first Irish road race of the season.
Dunlop set the pace around the 2.1-mile Orritor course on wet roads in opening qualifying on his MD Racing Triumph to lead the way by 2.2s from Darryl Tweed on the M&D Racing Honda.
Dermot Cleary from Draperstown was third quickest, 0.3s ahead of Skerries man Michael Sweeney, who is making his road racing return following a crash at last year’s North West 200.
Hexham’s Dominic Herbertson was next for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on on a Yamaha R6 with Co Wicklow’s Dean Lacey sixth quickest.
An invitation Open race and Supersport race are scheduled on Friday if time permits following qualifying.
