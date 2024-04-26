Cookstown 100: Michael Dunlop claims Supersport pole at Orritor course

Michael Dunlop has claimed pole for the Supersport races at the Cemcor Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 26th Apr 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Ballymoney man is a surprise entry at the first Irish road race of the season.

Dunlop set the pace around the 2.1-mile Orritor course on wet roads in opening qualifying on his MD Racing Triumph to lead the way by 2.2s from Darryl Tweed on the M&D Racing Honda.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dermot Cleary from Draperstown was third quickest, 0.3s ahead of Skerries man Michael Sweeney, who is making his road racing return following a crash at last year’s North West 200.

Michael Dunlop in action at the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone on his MD Racing Triumph. Picture: Ryan Crooks/Hi Cam ImagesMichael Dunlop in action at the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone on his MD Racing Triumph. Picture: Ryan Crooks/Hi Cam Images
Michael Dunlop in action at the Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone on his MD Racing Triumph. Picture: Ryan Crooks/Hi Cam Images

Hexham’s Dominic Herbertson was next for Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on on a Yamaha R6 with Co Wicklow’s Dean Lacey sixth quickest.

An invitation Open race and Supersport race are scheduled on Friday if time permits following qualifying.

Related topics:Michael DunlopRacing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.