Barry Harrison was part of the Waringstown side that dominated local cricket in the 1970s and 1980s

Barry and his five brothers – Roy, Jim, Deryck, Ian and Garfield – have all had a major impact over the years at the successful County Down club and created a legacy which has provided the current crop of players a platform to build on.

After making his debut in 1967, Barry made 432 appearances for Waringstown according to CricketEurope’s StatsZone – only two players have registered more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He scored 3,313 runs, including four half-centuries, while also contributing 237 catches and 37 stumpings as Waringstown dominated local cricket by winning an astonishing 17 league titles and 17 Challenge Cup crowns between 1967 and 1998.

Harrison also played his part in collecting two Irish Senior Cups and after his extensive success dropped down to play for the second and third teams while passing on priceless experience to the club’s youth.

His two sons Simon and Mark have both previously represented the first team and granddaughter Abbi is part of the women’s side.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barry Harrison,” the club posted on Facebook. “Barry Harrison was quite simply the essence of a great club man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Third on the all-time list of first team appearances (432), he represented Waringstown 1st XI for thirty years between 1967 and 1998. He scored 3313 runs and took 237 catches and 37 stumpings.

"Most will not realise the number of senior league and cup medals he won during that period, quietly accumulated in a wonderful team he was immensely proud to be part of.

“When he stopped playing for the 1sts he continued to play for the 2nds and 3rds, coached the under age teams, and right up until illness intervened assisted with looking after The Lawn and the pavilion.

“In later years he was a massive supporter of all the teams and greatly enjoyed coming to watch his two sons, Simon & Mark, as they progressed through the ranks, and more recently his granddaughter Abbi as she too has carried on the family tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad