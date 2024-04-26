Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Dunlop was a surprise entry on the morning of Friday’s qualifying session in Co Tyrone and the Ballymoney hero went on to secure pole for the Supersport races.

This evening’s race schedule, it is hoped, will include an invitation Open race and Supersport race – if time permits following qualifying.

Roads will close at 7:30am on Saturday for the main event.

Dominic Herbertson (Burrows RK Racing) was fastest in Moto3 qualifying from Chris Meyer (122) at the Cemcor Cookstown 100. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker)

The News Letter’s Kyle White captured footage this afternoon of qualifying on the 2.1-mile Orritor course.

Dunlop set the pace on wet roads in opening qualifying on his MD Racing Triumph to lead the way by 2.2s from Darryl Tweed on the M&D Racing Honda.

Draperstown’s Dermot Cleary proved third quickest, ahead of Skerries’ Michael Sweeney by 0.3s.

Sweeney’s appearance marks a road racing return following his crash last year at the North West 200.