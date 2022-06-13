Lisa Dorrian: Family ask 'remember this caravan?' - £65,000 offered for information and complete anonymity

A post on @letsfindlisa says: "We can give you £65k and offer complete anonymity.

"Remember this caravan, remember that night then tell us where Lisa’s body is. #letsfindlisa #justiceforlisa #HelpBringLisaHome".

Sister Joanne Dorrian, who runs the Twitter account @letsfindlisa, launched a social media Twitter storm on the platform last night to mark Lisa’s 43rd birthday.

She also shared a photo of the caravan in which Lisa was last seen in February 2005.

On Twitter Joanne appealed to anyone who may have any information about her sister to come forward.

Lisa Dorrian