Lisa Dorrian: Family ask 'remember this caravan?' - £65,000 offered for information and complete anonymity

The heartbroken sister of murdered Lisa Dorrian, who is behind a campaign to locate her sisters body, has said the family are now offering £65,000 for information.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 13th June 2022, 3:55 pm

A post on @letsfindlisa says: "We can give you £65k and offer complete anonymity.

"Remember this caravan, remember that night then tell us where Lisa’s body is. #letsfindlisa #justiceforlisa #HelpBringLisaHome".

Sister Joanne Dorrian, who runs the Twitter account @letsfindlisa, launched a social media Twitter storm on the platform last night to mark Lisa’s 43rd birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

She also shared a photo of the caravan in which Lisa was last seen in February 2005.

On Twitter Joanne appealed to anyone who may have any information about her sister to come forward.

Lisa Dorrian
Lisa Dorrian

Lisa Dorrian: Family offering £65,000 reward for information on murder

Last updated: Monday, 13 June, 2022, 15:06

Home
Page 1 of 1