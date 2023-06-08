News you can trust since 1737
Two men released on bail after being arrested in proactive policing operation where drugs with a street value of £250,000 found

Two men aged 23-years and 24-years, arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences by detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, following searches in the Omagh area on Wednesday June 7th, have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Jun 2023, 07:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:04 BST

The men had been arrested after Class A and B controlled drugs with a street value of £250,000 were found.

Earlier Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: "The searches were part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch, and were conducted across various locations in Northern Ireland.

"As a result, suspected Class A and Class B drugs with an estimated value of £250,000 were seized.

Image of suspected Class A and Class B drugs attached.Image of suspected Class A and Class B drugs attached.
“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“The Organised Crime Unit remains committed to tackling all funding streams that help line the pockets of these groups. As always, we rely on the local community to help us. You can provide information by calling us directly in confidence on 101, or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”