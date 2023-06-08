The men had been arrested after Class A and B controlled drugs with a street value of £250,000 were found.

Earlier Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: "The searches were part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch, and were conducted across various locations in Northern Ireland.

"As a result, suspected Class A and Class B drugs with an estimated value of £250,000 were seized.

Image of suspected Class A and Class B drugs attached.

“The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.