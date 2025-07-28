2025 Ballymena Steam Rally

The move to a larger green field site did make for a great improvement to the rally and I am sure at its new location the rally will continue to grow. It was also a week later this year and unfortunately clashed with a couple of other events including the Antrim Show, but at this time of year that happens as there is so much to see and do.

At the rally, the tractor pulling, lawnmower racing, craft stalls and trade stands that brought those looking for bargains or an elusive part to complete a restoration continue to prove popular.

Some very interesting and specular exhibits included steam rollers, traction engines, showman’s locomotives steam engines and steam cars. Other exhibits included vintage and classic cars, tractors and stationary engines. Special displays included 140 years of Triumph and a display of Fordson E27N tractors that marks 80 years since it was introduced in March, 1945.

The Ferguson Master Patent story boards were on display and I gave a short talk on the importance of the Ferguson Master Patent. The actual invention of the modern tractor in 1925 by Harry Ferguson and so celebrates its centenary this year.

Over seven months into the centenary year it’s still so sad that so many people do not realise the importance of the Ferguson Master Patent in 2025. Undeterred, I will continue to mention its importance and the need for a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation to help publicise important anniversaries linked to Harry Ferguson and his Ferguson System.

My favourite items on display included a Ferguson Belfast potato digger built in Northern Ireland at Moira, Ferguson-Brown Type As, the world’s first production Ferguson System and a Stanley steam car.

Stevan Patterson, Castlederg

1 . Contributed Stevan Patterson, telling the story of the Ferguson Master Patent, the invention of the modern tractor in 1925. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Bryan and David Patterson admire a 1937 Ferguson-Brown Type A at the Ferguson Club display Photo: Submitted Photo Sales