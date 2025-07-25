7 Hills Blues Fest is back! In just over a week, the 7 Hills Blues Fest returns to Armagh City, promising an immersive and vibrant experience for blues enthusiasts, families, and culture seekers alike. Running from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August, the festival features over 40 free gigs across 15 venues, showcasing the best in local, national, and international blues and roots music.

A key highlight of the festival is its growing reputation as a platform for discovering and celebrating fresh talent. This year’s line-up includes exciting artists such as 2024 Buskfest winners Banshee, who will make their 7 Hills debut, and the returning 17-year-old guitar sensation Zac Mac.

Banshee, who won Buskfest in 2024, said, “Being part of 7 Hills is a great chance for us to share our music with more people. The festival is special because it supports new artists like us while also bringing in well-known musicians. Winning last year’s Buskfest meant a lot and this is another exciting step for our band and a way to meet others who love this kind of music. We’re really happy to be part of a festival that brings everyone together to enjoy live music and help artists grow.”

Since its inception, 7 Hills has celebrated the rich musical heritage deeply rooted in Armagh and beyond. This year’s line-up boasts some of the biggest names in the blues scene, including vocalist Clara Rose, the legendary Rob Strong, fan favourites Crow Black Chicken, the Pat McManus Band, and acclaimed acts such as Ben Reel and the Ronnie Greer Trio.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy, said, “7 Hills Blues Fest has grown into one of the most anticipated cultural events in our region, boosting footfall and benefiting our local traders. It offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich heritage of blues and roots music while exploring the charm and vibrancy of Armagh City. Whether you are a passionate music lover, a family seeking quality entertainment, or someone eager to experience our city’s culture, 7 Hills has something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this flagship event that truly connects us all through the power of music and community.”

Led Hedley makes a welcome return to the Festival, along with Chris Taplin Band, Rubber Plants and Cork’s Two Time Polka. Other local artists performing include Villiers and the Villains, Courtnay Giffin, 4 Shuck Men and Freedom 35s.

Often hailed as Ireland’s Godfather of Soul, Rob Strong, said, “Playing here is always a highlight of the summer for me – it’s a place where the spirit of blues music truly comes alive. The city’s intimate venues create a unique connection between artists and audiences, making every performance feel personal. 7 Hills not only honours the rich traditions of blues but also pushes the music forward, keeping it fresh and exciting.”

The weekend is one the major annual events organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, and attracts hundreds of visitors, local and from further afield. The festival will kick off with lunchtime performances on the bandstand, followed throughout the weekend by MD Rafferty Music School Live Lounge, free street acts, face painting and balloon modelling. Adding even more excitement to the weekend, Saturday will feature an artisan market located at the Shambles in the city centre. Visitors can explore a wide range of artisan stalls offering tasty treats, eats, and much more - creating a fun-filled programme of activities for all ages.