A Magical Christmas Carol Sing-Along for All Ages at the SSE Arena! This December!

Featuring some of Northern Ireland’s leading school choirs TICKETS ON SALE NOW FROM TICKETMASTER.IE & SSEARENABELFAST.COM On December 22nd, step into Christmas at the SSE Arena, as the Grammy-nominated NI duo, Keith & Kristyn Getty warmly invite families and children of all ages to join them for a magical Christmas Carol Sing-Along!

Following two unforgettable sold-out nights in Belfast last December, world-renowned NI hymn writers Keith & Kristyn Getty are bringing their acclaimed ‘Home for Christmas’ concert back to the SSE Arena on Monday 22nd December for one night only.

“Prepare to be enchanted as the SSE Arena stage comes alive with the sights and sounds of a festive wonderland”

Known for their uplifting music and rich tradition of sacred and seasonal songs, The Getty Family is calling on young voices and joyful hearts to come together for an unforgettable evening of classic carols, festive cheer, and family celebration.

The Grammy-nominated duo, best known for the modern hymn “In Christ Alone,” have performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Sydney Opera House. This December, they return to the UK for three spectacular performances — in Glasgow, London, and Belfast.

‘Home for Christmas’ is a vibrant celebration of the Christmas story, blending beloved traditional carols, Celtic heritage, and Nashville flair. For this unforgettable evening in Belfast, the Gettys will be joined by the outstanding New Irish Arts, under the direction of Jonathan Rea, alongside a host of virtuoso instrumentalists and special guests.

Perfect for the whole family, this will be a joyful and powerful evening of music, worship, and celebration in the heart of Belfast.

The Getty’s will be inviting everyone to a ‘Lobby Jam’ in the SSE Foyer directly after the show, offering everyone the opportunity to unite in song.

‘Home for Christmas’ Tour Dates;

17 December - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

19 December - Royal Albert Hall, London

22 December - SSE Arena, Belfast