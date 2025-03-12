A Saturday night like no other...

...awaits at Shorts Sports & Recreational Club in Belfast on May 3. It's a night of hypnotism, the power of the mind, sixth sense and live music

After mesmerising audiences with his unique immersive performance during a charity event last year and due to popular demand, International Stage Hypnotist Poldark returns to the city of Belfast to perform an extended show, full of extraordinary wonderment. With scenes to demonstrate hypnotic style phenomena for scientific research, the power of the mind and the sixth sense. You choose how you enter the hypnotic world; as a spectator watching in the audience or as a volunteer on stage to bring the entertainment to life as one of the ‘stars’ of the show, albeit volunteers must be 18+ and can choose to leave the performance at any time.

Poldark is joined by special guests, musical duo Small Corner, part of Stonewall Music and are local to the area. Small Corner, known for their take on well known tracks, as well as performing some original music are a fabulous opener for the evening. Guaranteed you’ll be toe tapping and singing along, as they hit the first notes, through to the last notes at the end of the night.

Poldark said “After receiving such a warm welcome last year, I’m delighted to be returning to Belfast. I’ll be demonstrating the true power of the mind and showcasing things that seem unreal, but are very real. Allowing the audience to be a part of the night, by getting up close to the hypnotised ‘stars’, is extremely rare, but they’ll believe what they see, although still wonder how it happens.”

Tickets just £15!

Here's what previous audience members said after the show last year: “Completely mind blowing. Poldark is outstanding. I have seen hypnotist shows before, but Poldark is the next level. The best show Belfast has had in years. A 5 star show!”

“Wow what a night we had in Belfast from start to finish it was amazing. We will 100% have you back in Belfast. If you haven't seen the show, you’re missing out”.

“We had the pleasure of having the Poldark Show in Belfast and oh my god what a show it was! Everyone was hooked from the minute he stepped onto the floor until he finished, would definitely recommend to go to the show if you ever get the chance.”

Tickets are now on sale at just £15 (plus fee) and are being sold through:

A night like no other!

TicketSource - https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-poldark-show/the-poldark-show-featuring-poldark-stage-hypnotist-small-corner-music-duo/e-rgjleb

The Poldark Show website - www.poldarkshow.com and due to popular demand, early booking is encouraged.

Visit Poldark’s YouTube channel to view the promo reel specifically for this show - https://www.youtube.com/@PoldarkShow