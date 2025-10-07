A Taste of Bordeaux Meets Irish Flavours: Château Penin Evening at Lough Erne Resort

An exquisite celebration of French winemaking and Irish culinary traditions

Lough Erne Resort is thrilled to invite guests to an exclusive evening where the rich heritage of Bordeaux wines beautifully intertwines with the bold, seasonal flavours of Ireland. On Friday, 21 November, the award-winning Catalina Restaurant will play host to the Château Penin Evening - a refined wine and dine experience celebrating the artistry of world-class wine making and the finest Irish produce.

This unique event is a must for food enthusiasts and aficionados of fine wine alike. Guests will be welcomed with a sparkling champagne reception, accompanied by the soothing sounds of live music, setting the tone for an elegant night ahead.

Guiding the evening is Antoine Carteyron, a direct descendant of the esteemed Carteyron family, whose dedication to winemaking at Château Penin in Bordeaux dates back to 1855. The Château Penin estate is renowned for crafting modern, vibrant expressions of classic Bordeaux grape varieties, renowned for their freshness and finesse - a flawless complement to the rich and dynamic flavours of Irish cuisine.

Diners will enjoy a meticulously curated seven-course menu, crafted by Lough Erne Resort’s expert culinary team showcasing the very best locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

Each course will be thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines from the Château Penin estate, with Antoine sharing captivating insights into his family’s winemaking legacy. For more than two decades, their wines have consistently earned prestigious accolades, with their most recent triumph being the 2022 Château Penin Bordeaux Supérieur, awarded a Gold Medal at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

The menu features tantalising starters such as Confit Duck with Pistachio Terrine and Manor Farm Chicken with Mushroom Ravioli. For the main course, guests can opt for a perfectly seared sirloin of flax-fed Irish beef accompanied by artichokes and truffle mushroom duxelles, or Kilkeel Cod with a lobster and prawn salad, enriched by a delicate lobster bisque.

To conclude indulge in a decadent Armagh Apple Panna Cotta with white chocolate and venture into the intriguing and harmonious pairing of “Love Chocolate & Cheese”, combining rich chocolate, young buck blue cheese and sour cherries.

Extend the experience with a luxurious stay

Guests are invited to enhance the evening with a luxurious overnight stay in one of Lough Erne Resort’s recently refurbished guestrooms, where modern sophistication meets supreme comfort. The following morning, enjoy a hearty breakfast while taking in breathtaking views over the tranquil waters of Lough Erne.

Wine & Dinner pairing is available at £85 per person or alternatively you can include an overnight stay, all from only £169.50 per person.