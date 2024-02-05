Acclaimed 'Thank You for the Musicals' Tour hits Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year, the musical extravaganza promises even more enchanting performances, hitting new venues across the province and celebrating the very best of musical theatre with an extra special singing workshop thrown in for good measure.

Peter Corry, the driving force behind this musical spectacle, said: "This show is a real celebration of all the best songs in musical theatre, the audience can expect everything from uplifting toe tappers to emotional and heartfelt songs, but I can guarantee that they will know and love them all! “

Peter will be joined on stage by talented artists Sean O’Neill, Jay Hutchinson, Nik Parks, Seanna Hutchinson, Anna Tennyson and Ciara Power.

Hesaid: “After the fantastic response to the show last year we're excited to take it to some new locations; the Portico of Ards in Portaferry, The Braid in Ballymena and 4 shows at the MAC in Belfast.

“The Portico is an absolutely stunning heritage arts centre which has been beautifully restored as an exciting venue for events. I’m also really looking forward to bringing a new element to the show at this venue as we’ll be hosting a singing masterclass which is open to anyone who’d like to come along and work with myself and some of the cast of the show in order to develop their singing skills."

The West End star will deliver a two-hour singing workshop for anyone of any ability to come along and get some tips on how to improve their performance. If you love to sing then this is really the event for you.

Portico Manager Dr Verity Peet said, "I dreamed a dream, that we'd get a West End star singing my favourite songs from the musicals and ta-dah, it's actually happening!

"Those beautiful voices in our stunning grade A listed heritage venue with fabulous acoustics! Also, Peter's exciting workshop for anyone who loves to sing, will be subsidised from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, this allows the workshop to be offered at the reduced rate of just £10 but places are limited so don't leave it too late - that's all I ask of you!"

Joe Rocks, Arts and Events Assistant at mid and East Antrim Borough Council said; “We are delighted to be bringing Peter’s show to our Braid Arts Centre Theatre. Ballymena has a strong background in the performing arts and in musical theatre and we are pleased to be able a bring show of this calibre to our local audience”

Peter Corry is renowned for his illustrious career in musical theatre, for which he was recently awarded an MBE, and has graced the stage in iconic roles such as the formidable Inspector Javert in both the West End and UK tour of "Les Misérables," as well as Sweeney in "Sweeney Todd," Fagin in "Oliver," and Jamie in "The Last 5 Years." He has performed on concert stages throughout the world but always enjoys singing back home.

He is also the artistic Director for the Belfast School of Performing Arts and regularly directs some of the most well-loved shows drawing on his passion and expertise to deliver exceptional productions time and time again.

Transitioning into a successful producing career, Peter's love for shows and the magic of musical theatre is evident in "Thank You for the Musicals." Alongside a talented cast of singers, Peter will be performing timeless favourites from musicals like Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Hamilton, Six, and a dash of Mamma Mia!

The show is a celebration of musicals, offering a lively performance that will have the audience feeling the full spectrum of emotions, from laughter to tears, and of course tapping their toes—all in one unforgettable night. It's a feel-good event that will leave you grateful for stepping out of the house and into the enchanting world of theatre.

Show dates are as follows.

The Mac Belfast

29 February – 3 March

The Braid, Ballymena

22 March

Portico Arts Centre, Portaferry

23 March

To book tickets to any of the shows please visit www.petercorryproductions.com