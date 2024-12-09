Afro Celt Sound System to headline Mandela Hall for St Patrick's Music Festival 2025 Belfast

TICKETS ON SALE NOW VIA https://www.belfasttraditionalmusic.com/acss

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afro Celt Sound System, the legendary fusion of African and Celtic music, will take centre stage at Mandela Hall on Saturday, March 15, 2025, as part of the Belfast St Patrick’s Music Festival.

This electrifying concert, curated by Belfast TradFest, promises to be one of the highlights of the four-day festival celebrating the vibrancy of traditional and contemporary music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 1995, Afro Celt Sound System have captivated audiences for three decades with their innovative blend of Irish and West African musical traditions infused with modern electronic beats.

Afro Celt

With over a million albums sold worldwide and multiple Grammy nominations, the band is known for classics such as ""Release", "Whirl-Y-Reel", and "When You're Falling", which featured legendary singer Peter Gabriel.

Their recent UK tour was a resounding success, with sold-out venues and rave reviews highlighting their continued relevance and unparalleled live performances and they continue to push musical boundaries while honouring the cultural traditions at their core.

The Belfast concert will feature a stellar lineup, including original members such as N'Faly Kouyaté alongside new Irish members: MÚLÚ, the Castlewellan singer and flute player celebrated for her innovative blend of Irish and world influences, also a member of Huartán and BIIRD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enda Gallery is a multi-talented artist based in County Clare and known for his deeply emotive songwriting and genre-blending approach to music.Robbie Harris, a globally renowned percussionist and bodhrán player whose live rhythmic energy is unmatched.

“Belfast TradFest has always been about celebrating the heart of traditional music and culture while also embracing innovation,” said Patricia Murray, Producer of Belfast TradFest.

“We are thrilled to partner with Belfast City Council to create a festival that will not only celebrate St Patrick’s Day but also elevate Belfast as a cultural capital on the world stage. Afro Celt Sound System, with their spirit of collaboration and boundary-pushing creativity, is the perfect headline act to kick off this new era.”

Mandela Hall: A Fitting Stage for an Unforgettable Night

The newly renovated Mandela Hall will provide the perfect setting for Afro Celt Sound System’s dynamic performance. Known for its cutting-edge sound and intimate atmosphere, the venue promises an unparalleled experience for concertgoers.Attendees can expect a night of high-energy performances that will transport them on a musical journey from the rolling hills of Ireland to the vibrant rhythms of Africa and beyond.

About Belfast TradFest Belfast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TradFest is one of Ireland’s premier festivals of traditional music, song, and dance. With a reputation for excellence and innovation, the festival brings together world-class artists and audiences to celebrate our cultural heritage. Through its year-round programming and flagship events, Belfast TradFest continues to inspire and nurture the next generation of traditional artists.