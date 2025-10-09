Anchors Aweigh! Stories, Shanties & Sups With The Causeway Shantymen

By Geoffrey Moffett
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:02 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 10:16 BST
As part of SWELL Festival 2025, The Causeway Shantymen will bring their signature mix of maritime songs, local lore, and good humour to Portrush this Saturday, 11 October, for Anchors Aweigh – Stories, Shanties and Sups.

The event promises an afternoon of music, storytelling, and community connection, set across three of the town’s most characterful venues.

The day begins at Portrush RNLI Station at 1pm, where visitors can enjoy an introduction, safety briefing, and the first set of sea shanties. There will also be a chance to chat with the RNLI crew and explore the Harry Madill Boat Building Exhibition (1:15–2:00pm).

At 2:15pm, the Shantymen move to the Portrush Amphitheatre for another round of songs, including a joint performance of Mary Murphy with local schools, and a conversation with Daniela Morelli (2:15–3:00pm).

The Causeway Shantymenplaceholder image
The Causeway Shantymen

The afternoon concludes at Lacada Brewery, where visitors can meet the brewers, sample their craft, and enjoy one final set of songs before the opening of the Salamander Saloon, Lacada’s own in-house bar (3:15–4:00pm)

