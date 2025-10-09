Anchors Aweigh! Stories, Shanties & Sups With The Causeway Shantymen
The event promises an afternoon of music, storytelling, and community connection, set across three of the town’s most characterful venues.
The day begins at Portrush RNLI Station at 1pm, where visitors can enjoy an introduction, safety briefing, and the first set of sea shanties. There will also be a chance to chat with the RNLI crew and explore the Harry Madill Boat Building Exhibition (1:15–2:00pm).
At 2:15pm, the Shantymen move to the Portrush Amphitheatre for another round of songs, including a joint performance of Mary Murphy with local schools, and a conversation with Daniela Morelli (2:15–3:00pm).
The afternoon concludes at Lacada Brewery, where visitors can meet the brewers, sample their craft, and enjoy one final set of songs before the opening of the Salamander Saloon, Lacada’s own in-house bar (3:15–4:00pm)