Andrew Ryan gears up for a hole in one in support of childhood cancer

Comedian and Q Radio Breakfast Show presenter, Andrew Ryan joined ten-year-old Lorcan Fleming and representatives from The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity at Rockmount Golf Club in Carryduff to launch the 2025 CCUC Golf Classic. Andrew and Lorcan are calling on golfers to sign up to support the event, which will take place at the Club on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining Andrew, Lorcan and the Charity for the launch was Dr Terry Cross OBE, the event’s headline sponsor. For the last number of years Dr Cross has supported the event in a range of ways.

The hugely popular bi-annual Golf Classic, which is organised by a committee of local business leaders, aims to raise vital funds for The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, which supports the work of the Children’s Cancer Unit in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. To date, the golf events have raised more than half a million pounds for the children and young people receiving treatment in the Unit as well as their families and medical teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 event will be the sixth of its kind and since its establishment in 2014, organisations from construction, property, energy, banking, hospitality and other sectors have taken part in four-ball competitions. The two-day event, which finishes with a dinner on the second night, will see more than 250 golfers take part.

Pictured at the launch of the CCUC Golf Classic at Rockmount Golf Club are (l-r) Dr. Terry Cross OBE, Patron of the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation and lead sponsor of the CCUC Golf Classic, ten-year-old Lorcan Fleming and Comedian and Q Radio Breakfast Show presenter, Andrew Ryan. The Charity is calling on golfers to sign up to support the event, which will take place at Rockmount on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th August. For more information or to secure a four-ball or sponsorship package, visit www.childrenscancerunit.com/ccuc-golf-classic/ or email [email protected]

Felix Mooney, Chairman of The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and organiser of the CCUC Golf Classic commented:

“We’re really looking forward to the 2025 Golf Classic and we’re calling on individuals and local businesses to come on board and enter four ball teams and show their support for children and young people living with cancer and their families.

“To date, these events have raised more than half a million pounds and with Andrew Ryan on board this year and some added features on the day, we’re confident that we can build even further on the total raised from the 2023 Classic. As always, Rockmount guarantees a great day of golf and hospitality, so get in touch with our committee and we look forward to seeing you there on the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Patron of the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation and lead sponsor of the CCUC Golf Classic, added:

Pictured at the launch of the CCUC Golf Classic at Rockmount Golf Club are ten-year-old Lorcan Fleming and Comedian and Q Radio Breakfast Show presenter, Andrew Ryan. Lorcan and Andrew are calling on golfers to sign up to support the event, which will take place at Rockmount on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th August. For more information or to secure a four-ball or sponsorship package, visit www.childrenscancerunit.com/ccuc-golf-classic/ or email [email protected]

“It’s a privilege to continue supporting the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity through this much-loved golf event. Every child facing cancer deserves the very best care which the team at the Unit consistently delivers. I have seen first-hand the difference this Charity makes to children and families across Northern Ireland. I encourage others to get involved and help make a meaningful, lasting impact.”

Between 60 and 70 children in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with cancer or a complex blood disorder each year. Every one of them will be treated at the Children’s Cancer Unit in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity provides vital resources for the Children’s Cancer Unit and invests in specialised staff, equipment, research and family support services. Their mission is to provide the best possible treatment and support for children and young people and their families facing a cancer diagnosis or complex blood disorder and they are committed to making a positive, lasting impact on every child’s cancer journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad