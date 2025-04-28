Antrim gets swinging with The Jive Aces

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK's No. 1 Jive and Swing band, The Jive Aces, are bringing their "Keeping the Show on the Road" tour to The Old Courthouse, on Wednesday, April 30 at 7.30 pm – and you won’t want to miss it!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "You’ve seen them light up the stage on Britain’s Got Talent, now experience their electrifying live show! It’s a dazzling mix of classic swing, Rat Pack grooves, rock 'n' roll energy, and a splash of Morecambe and Wise-style humour – all delivered with their signature feel-good flair."

From sharing stages with legends like Van Morrison and John Travolta to performing for royalty and delighting Strictly Come Dancing fans with their hit single "Bring Me Sunshine", The Jive Aces are true showstoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even Miranda Hart is a fan, sharing on BBC Radio: "The Jive Aces will get me on the floor, lose all self-consciousness, and dance!"

The Jive Aces, The UK's number 1 Jive and Swing Band