Antrim gets swinging with The Jive Aces

By Noelle Vaughn
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 13:36 BST
The UK's No. 1 Jive and Swing band, The Jive Aces, are bringing their "Keeping the Show on the Road" tour to The Old Courthouse, on Wednesday, April 30 at 7.30 pm – and you won’t want to miss it!

A spokesman said: "You’ve seen them light up the stage on Britain’s Got Talent, now experience their electrifying live show! It’s a dazzling mix of classic swing, Rat Pack grooves, rock 'n' roll energy, and a splash of Morecambe and Wise-style humour – all delivered with their signature feel-good flair."

From sharing stages with legends like Van Morrison and John Travolta to performing for royalty and delighting Strictly Come Dancing fans with their hit single "Bring Me Sunshine", The Jive Aces are true showstoppers.

Even Miranda Hart is a fan, sharing on BBC Radio: "The Jive Aces will get me on the floor, lose all self-consciousness, and dance!"

The Jive Aces, The UK's number 1 Jive and Swing BandThe Jive Aces, The UK's number 1 Jive and Swing Band
The Jive Aces, The UK's number 1 Jive and Swing Band

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of toe-tapping, hand-clapping, and pure entertainment. Tickets are on sale now: https://theoldcourthousetheatre.com/book/?show=125201 or call the box office on 0300 123 7788.

